Miller pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the Cardinals to record his fourth save Wednesday, striking out two and walking one while not allowing any hits.

Miller entered the contest with a three-run lead in the top of the ninth and proceeded to walk the leadoff man before getting two of the next three batters to go down on strikes, both swinging. The right-hander needed only nine pitches to retire the final three batters and record his fourth save in as many chances. Miller has not allowed a hit over his last four appearances, posting a 9:1 K:BB over that stretch.