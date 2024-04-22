Miller tossed a clean ninth inning, striking out all three batters he faced to pick up his fifth save during Monday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.

Miller needed just 14 pitches to strike out the side and finish off the listless Yankees. The game was scoreless through eight, but a Zack Gelof two-run homer gave the A's the lead in the top of the ninth, allowing Miller the opportunity to close out his fifth save. All five saves have come in Miller's last five appearances as he's put a stranglehold on the ninth-inning role for Oakland. The effort dropped his ERA to 1.80 and his WHIP to 1.00 while lifting his strikeout rate to 18.0 K/9.