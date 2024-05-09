Miller fired two perfect innings during which he recorded four strikeouts in the first game of a doubleheader against the Rangers on Wednesday.

Miller had last taken the hill May 1, so manager Mark Kotsay opted to give his closer some much-needed work with the Athletics up by five runs. The extended layoff didn't seem to faze Miller in the least, as he located 24 of 32 pitches for strikes in an relatively efficient showing. The hard-throwing right-hander lowered his ERA and WHIP to 1.10 and 0.67, respectively, in the process, and with the Athletics much more competitive than expected thus far, Miller's prospects for save opportunities over the long term are brighter than when the season began, despite the recent stretch of inactivity.