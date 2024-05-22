Miller recorded his ninth save in Tuesday's win over the Rockies, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Miller mowed through the trio of Jordan Beck, Charlie Blackmon and Ezequiel Tovar on 16 pitches, retiring each on swinging strikes to close out the one-run win. It was Miller's first save opportunity since April 30, as well as his 15th straight scoreless appearance. The flamethrowing right-hander hasn't allowed so much as a single since April 25 as well, and his trio of strikeouts Tuesday pushed his K/9 and swinging strikeout rate figures to an astounding 18.1 and 23.7 percent, respectively, across 20.1 innings.