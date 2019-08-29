Athletics' Matt Chapman: Expected back Friday
Manager Bob Melvin said Chapman will for sure play Friday against the Yankees, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Chapman was struck in the helmet by a pitch during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Royals, though he was cleared of any concussion symptoms and appears poised to rejoin the lineup Friday after entering Thursday's series finale in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement. Through 23 games in August, Chapman is slashing .244/.337/.570 with seven home runs and seven doubles.
