Triple-A Las Vegas placed Muncy (hand) on the 7-day injured list May 17, Athletics Farm reports.

This is Muncy's second IL stint of the season, as he was also shelved with an injury from April 24 through May 10. Per the report, Muncy isn't doing much baseball-related activity, so he might not be ready to return when eligible this weekend. The middle infielder is slashing .274/.379/.438 with two home runs, three steals and a 23 percent strikeout rate in 22 games. Muncy, 21, is the fifth-youngest hitter with at least 80 plate appearances at Triple-A.