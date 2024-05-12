Schuemann went 1-for-4 with a three-run double in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.

The rookie helped break the game open with his eighth-inning bases-loaded double, driving in all three runners to expand a razor-thin 2-1 lead for the Athletics. The clutch two-bagger extended what has been a solid stretch of offensive performances for Schuemann, who now boasts a .286 average and .423 on-base percentage over the 26 plate appearances covering his last seven games.