Kelly (2-1) took the extra-inning loss against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run on one hit over one-third of an inning.

With closer Mason Miller having worked both the eighth and ninth innings, Kelly was tasked with preserving the 1-1 tie in the 10th inning. Jake Meyers immediately moved over inning-opening runner Trey Cabbage to third with a flyout before Kelly surrendered a walk-off single to Victor Caratini, putting a quick end to the right-hander's unsuccessful high-leverage scenario. Kelly has now allowed a total of four runs (three earned) in two of his last four outings, but he's otherwise been a fairly reliable option for manager Mark Kotsay with a 3.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a pair of holds in addition to his two wins.