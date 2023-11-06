Oakland claimed Andujar off waivers from Pittsburgh on Monday.

Andujar might be far removed from the 27-home run season he submitted as a rookie with the Yankees in 2018, but he's far from over the hill; he'll turn 29 in March. That said, Andujar hasn't proven to be a big-league caliber hitter since that magical rookie year, as he's slashed just .234/.265/.351 (67 wRC+) in 506 plate appearances in the majors between stops with the Yankees and Pirates over the last five seasons. Oakland will at least present Andujar with as good of a landing spot as any to attempt to revive his career, though it may still take a big spring training for him to crack the Opening Day roster.