Allen went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Guardians on Friday.

Allen put together a solid spring during which he appeared to have made strides at the plate, mustering a .261 average and .922 OPS across 27 plate appearances. The young shortstop has been swinging an even hotter bat to start the regular season, with Friday's multi-hit effort preceded by an Opening Day single in three plate appearances. Allen also closed out the 2023 campaign with a .385 average over his final nine games, so it's conceivable the 25-year-old has somewhat turned the corner against big-league arms heading into what should be his third extended stint in the majors.