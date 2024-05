Bido will start the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Bido has earned a look after collecting a 2.59 ERA and 39:13 K:BB across 31.1 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas this season. With Joe Boyle (back) landing on the 15-day injured list, it's possible Bido will be asked to make additional starts for Oakland.