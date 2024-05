The Athletics recalled Bido from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Bido is being designated as the Athletics' 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rangers and will start the second game of the day. The right-hander boasts a 2.59 ERA and 39:13 K:BB across 31.1 innings with Las Vegas this season. With Joe Boyle (back) on the 15-day injured list, the Athletics could opt to keep Bido around for multiple turns through the rotation if he performs well Wednesday in his Oakland debut.