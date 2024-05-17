Bido is making progress in his recovery from a blister that he suffered to his pitching hand during a May 8 spot start against the Rangers, and the Athletics are viewing him as a potential option for the big-league rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

After turning in a 2.59 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 31.1 innings at Triple-A Las Vegas, Bido was called up May 8 to make a spot start in the Athletics' doubleheader with the Rangers that day. He was pulled midway through the third inning of the second game of the twin bill after developing the blister and was returned to Las Vegas two days later. Bido hasn't pitched for Las Vegas since, but assuming the blister isn't providing any further complications for him, the right-hander could be an option to rejoin the big club as soon as Friday, when Oakland will have an opening in the rotation for its series opener in Kansas City. Bido served as the 27th man for the doubleheader last week, so he's eligible to be called back up at any time.