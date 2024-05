Bido will be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and is likely to start one of the games during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Bido has been really good this season with Vegas in a difficult pitching environment, posting a 2.59 ERA and 39:13 K:BB across 31.1 innings of work. The 28-year-old didn't have as much luck during his time with the Pirates last season with a 5.86 ERA in 50.2 frames, and his minor-league track record is hit-or-miss.