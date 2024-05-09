Bido was removed from his start Wednesday due to a blister on his right middle finger, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Bido allowed four earned runs before he was removed from the game midway through the third inning. The severity of his injury is unclear, but the A's haven't given any indication that Bido will have to miss his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
