The Athletics optioned Bido to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Bido served as the Athletics' 27th man in last Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rangers. He started the second game of the twin bill and was dealt the loss after giving up four earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four across 2.2 innings in a 12-11 Rangers victory. Bido dealt with a blister on the middle finger of his throwing hand, so it's unclear if he'll be ready to start when his next turn through Las Vegas' rotation comes up.