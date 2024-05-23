Bido (finger) started Saturday for Triple-A Las Vegas in the club's 11-3 loss to El Paso, covering four innings and striking out three while allowing four earned runs on five hits and two walks.

After being called up from Las Vegas on May 8, Bido started the second game of the Athletics' doubleheader with the Rangers that day but exited midway through the third inning after developing a blister on his pitching hand. He was returned to Las Vegas two days later, but he didn't start last week while he was given more time to heal up from the finger issue. Ostensibly healthy again, Bido should continue to make regular turns out of the Las Vegas rotation but will be near the top of the list for a call-up if the Athletics should require a spot starter again.