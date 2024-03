Bido was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday.

Bido has appeared in three games with the A's this spring, allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three batters over three innings. The right-hander signed with Oakland in November after spending the 2023 campaign with the Pirates, posting a 5.86 ERA over 50.2 frames. He'll now look to carve out a role with the Athletics somewhere down the road.