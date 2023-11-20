Bido agreed to a major-league deal with the Athletics on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After being non-tendered by Pittsburgh on Friday, Bido quickly recaptured a 40-man roster spot with another organization in rebuilding mode. The 28-year-old right-hander reached the majors for the first time in 2023, going 2-5 with a 5.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 48:21 K:BB over 50.2 innings spanning 16 appearances (nine starts) with the Pirates. Bido has two minor-league options remaining, so if he falls short in his bid for an Opening Day roster spot with the Athletics, he'll provide rotation depth at the Triple-A level.