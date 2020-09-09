Laureano went 4-for-8 with an RBI single, a double and two runs over both games of a doubleheader against the Astros on Tuesday.

The hot-hitting outfielder continued to rake for fantasy managers in Tuesday's twin bill, pushing his line over the last eight games (32 plate appearances) to an impressive .321/.375/.643 with three doubles, two home runs, five RBI, two walks and four runs. Laureano also has four multi-hit efforts during that stretch, leading to 26- and 67-point boosts in his batting average (.234) and slugging percentage (.411), respectively.