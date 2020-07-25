Laureano went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and a walk during Friday's win over the Angels.

Laureano evened the score at 1-1 with a solo home run off Andrew Heaney in the fourth inning. He also hit an RBI double in the eighth and walked in the sixth. The 26-year-old averaged .288 a season ago while mashing 24 long balls.