Laureano went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and a walk during Friday's win over the Angels.
Laureano evened the score at 1-1 with a solo home run off Andrew Heaney in the fourth inning. He also hit an RBI double in the eighth and walked in the sixth. The 26-year-old averaged .288 a season ago while mashing 24 long balls.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Starting Tuesday's exhibition•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Dealing with calf tightness•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Spinning web gems in camp•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Solid spring after sluggish start•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Slow start to spring•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Leaves yard in key win•