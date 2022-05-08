Laureano (suspension) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game in Minnesota, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After reinstating Laureano from the restricted list earlier Sunday now that he's finished up serving the 80-game suspension he was handed last August, the Athletics won't waste any time breaking the 27-year-old in to a prominent spot in the lineup. Though Laureano slashed an ugly .135/.273/.189 across 44 plate appearances during his 10-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas, the Athletics are confident he'll provide a spark atop the lineup once he gets acclimated to playing on an everyday basis. Since debuting in the majors in 2018, Laureano has been an above-league-average hitter in each of his first four seasons, amassing a 118 wRC+ for his career.