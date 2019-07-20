Laureano went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a win over the Twins on Friday.

Laureano is easily the Athletics' hottest hitter at the moment, with the 25-year-old now sporting a .455 average (20-for-44) over his 13 games in July. The defensive wizard is encouragingly beginning to pull his offensive game up to a similarly impressive level, with a bloated strikeout rate of 26.2 percent the one persistent area he needs some improvement in.