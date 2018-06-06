Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Throws 14 pitches in rehab start
Casilla (shoulder) fired a scoreless first inning for High-A Stockton against San Jose on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
The one hit he surrendered was a two-bagger, but Casilla was otherwise effective while getting nine of his 14 pitches into the strike zone. It was an efficient inning for the typically control-challenged veteran, who was making his first rehab appearance since going on the disabled list May 26. If he suffers no residual setbacks from Tuesday's modest workload, Casilla may log one more outing in the minors or possibly be deemed ready for activation.
