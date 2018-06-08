Casilla (shoulder) could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Friday according to manager Bob Melvin, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The 37-year-old has made one rehab start, firing a scoreless first inning for High-A Stockton on Tuesday. That appears to have been enough to corroborate Casilla's return to health, and with the Athletics' bullpen still short-handed, his presence after a relatively brief absence would be a welcome sight.