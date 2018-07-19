Santiago Casilla: Let go by A's
Casilla was released by Oakland on Thursday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Casilla was designated for assignment Saturday, and he'll look to latch on elsewhere after being officially released. The 37-year-old right-hander had served as a reliever for the Athletics over the past two seasons.
