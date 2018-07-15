Casilla was designated for assignment Saturday.

On the surface, the move is something of a surprise, as Casilla had a solid 3.16 ERA in 31.1 innings so far this season. His underlying numbers were poor, however, with a 16.7 percent strikeout rate and a 15.2 percent walk rate, so his low ERA seems primarily attributable to a .209 BABIP. Joey Wendelken's contract was selected in a corresponding move.

