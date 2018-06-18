Casilla, who fired a scoreless inning in which he recorded two strikeouts in an extra-innings win over the Angels on Sunday, has logged 3.2 scoreless frames across three outings since returning from the disabled list with a shoulder injury.

Casilla has yet to issue a walk through that trio of appearances as well, always an encouraging sign for a pitcher with as many control issues as he typically exhibits. The 37-year-old has made significant improvements in both his ERA (2.84) and WHIP (1.07) over last season's respective 4.27 and 1.36 figures, but his fantasy utility remains limited in many formats due to his lack of hold and save opportunities.