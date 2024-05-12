Alexander (ribs) allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman without recording an out during a relief appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas against Round Rock on Friday.

The veteran southpaw had fired a scoreless frame with two strikeouts against San Jose in his second rehab outing Tuesday, but Friday's appearance saw Alexander fall apart in alarming fashion. Given the results, Alexander, who threw 22 pitches Friday, may be in line for at least one more rehab appearance in order to build some momentum before being activated.