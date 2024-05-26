Alexander was credited with his first hold in Saturday's win over the Astros, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

Alexander got the final two outs of the eighth, inheriting a one-on, one-out situation from Lucas Erceg and retiring the dangerous duo of Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez on groundouts. The veteran southpaw allowed a solo home run over two-thirds of an inning in his delayed season debut against the Rockies on Tuesday, but he's subsequently fired 1.2 scoreless, hitless frames in his next pair of appearances.