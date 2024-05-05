Alexander (ribs) started Single-A Stockton's loss to Visalia on Friday, allowing an earned run on two hits over one inning. He struck out one.

Alexander pitched to some contact, but he located 12 of his 16 pitches for strikes and came away from his first game action in nearly two months feeling good, per MLB.com. The veteran right-hander is due for another rehab appearance with the Ports on Tuesday against San Jose, and if he remains free of setbacks, his rehab assignment will move to Triple-A Las Vegas.