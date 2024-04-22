Alexanders (ribs) is tracking toward a rehab assignment sometime next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Alexander has been on the shelf since mid-March after being diagnosed with a left rib stress reaction. The veteran southpaw will probably make a handful of rehab appearances before being activated, but since he's a one-inning reliever it shouldn't be terribly long before he's back in the Athletics' bullpen.
More News
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Heads to IL•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Next steps identified•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Injured list likely•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Dealing with stress reaction•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Receives contract from Oakland•