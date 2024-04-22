Share Video

Link copied!

Alexanders (ribs) is tracking toward a rehab assignment sometime next week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Alexander has been on the shelf since mid-March after being diagnosed with a left rib stress reaction. The veteran southpaw will probably make a handful of rehab appearances before being activated, but since he's a one-inning reliever it shouldn't be terribly long before he's back in the Athletics' bullpen.

More News