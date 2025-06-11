default-cbs-image
The Giants signed Alexander to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Alexander was cut loose by the Rockies in late May after allowing 11 runs with a 6:7 K:BB over 16.1 innings. However, the veteran southpaw had a career 3.20 ERA and 66.8 percent groundball rate prior to this season, making him worthy of a gamble on a minor-league pact.

