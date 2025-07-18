Scott Alexander: Hits open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants outrighted Alexander off the major-league roster Friday, and he elected free agency after clearing waivers.
The left-hander joined San Francisco on a minor-league deal in mid-June and was added to the big-league roster July 5, and he gave up an earned run on three hits and two walks over 1.1 innings with the Giants. Alexander is now back on the open market but will likely have to settle for another minor-league contract.
