The Rockies designated Alexander for assignment Friday.

Alexander has bee torched for 11 runs with a 6:7 K:BB over 16.1 innings this season. The sinkerballer had a career 3.20 ERA coming into 2025, so he should be able to land on his feet somewhere, but he might have to settle for a minor-league deal.

