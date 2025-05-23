The Rockies designated Alexander for assignment Friday.
Alexander has bee torched for 11 runs with a 6:7 K:BB over 16.1 innings this season. The sinkerballer had a career 3.20 ERA coming into 2025, so he should be able to land on his feet somewhere, but he might have to settle for a minor-league deal.
