Alexander was released by the Rockies on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Alexander was designated for assignment Friday after struggling to a 6.75 ERA through eight May appearances. The two sides have decided to part ways rather than send the southpaw to Triple-A after he cleared waivers.
More News
-
Rockies' Scott Alexander: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Rockies' Scott Alexander: Gets MLB deal from Colorado•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Live BP session goes well•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Taking next step Monday•
-
Athletics' Scott Alexander: Looks good in bullpen session•