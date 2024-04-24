Alexander (ribs) threw a successful 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
The veteran right-hander appears to be one step closer to beginning a rehab assignment following Tuesday's developments. Alexander spent over a month without throwing off a mound before starting a throwing program, so he should be in for multiple minor-league appearances whenever he is cleared for game action.
