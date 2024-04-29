Alexander (ribs) is expected to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Alexander continues to progress in his recovery from a left rib contusion and he'll take the next step in his rehab process Tuesday. The 34-year-old has missed the entirety of the 2024 season to this point and he'll still likely have a multi-outing rehab assignment before he'll be able to return to the major-league bullpen down the road.