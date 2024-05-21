Share Video

Alexander (ribs) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Alexander was placed on the 15-day injured list at the end of March with a left rib contusion. The left-hander fired a scoreless seventh inning with a strikeout in his most recent rehab assignment for Triple-A Las Vegas. With his return, Tyler Ferguson was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move Tuesday.

