Alexander (ribs) threw live batting practice to Miguel Andujar (knee) on Tuesday and is now set to join Single-A Stockton to begin a rehab assignment Friday, MLB.com reports.

Alexander cleared his final hurdle to a return to the mound with Tuesday's activity, and when he does debut for the Ports, it will be his first game action since a March 6 Cactus League appearance against the Angels. Given the amount of time he's been sidelined, Alexander figures to need a fairly lengthy rehab assignment, even though he'll likely be utilized for no more than two innings per appearance once he's with the big-league club.