Alexander (0-1) took the loss against the Padres on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Unfortunately for Alexander, the one hit he allowed was a walk-off solo home run to Kyle Higashioka, saddling the veteran southpaw with his first loss of the season. Alexander has now allowed an earned run in each of his last two appearances after generating four consecutive scoreless efforts of an inning apiece, but he's still carrying an acceptable 4.00 ERA and stellar 0.67 WHIP across the nine innings covering his 10 appearances.