site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-sean-murphy-out-of-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Murphy started the past two games and will head to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts Tuesday. Jonah Heim takes over behind the plate for the A's.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read