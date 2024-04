Murphy (oblique) has started light throwing but has yet to be cleared to run or swing a bat, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Murphy's progress from a Grade 1 left oblique strain has been slow, but he's starting to ramp up his activity level a bit. He is not close to beginning a rehab assignment, however, so a return before the end April might not happen. Travis d'Arnaud will continue to be Atlanta's primary catcher while Murphy recuperates.