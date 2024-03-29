Atlanta will place Murphy on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Murphy injured his oblique on a swing during Friday's game against Philadelphia, and it will officially cost him at least the next 10 days. Travis d'Arnaud will take over duties as Atlanta's primary catcher while Murphy is out, and the team will likely promote Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Gwinnett to act as the backup.