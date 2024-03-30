Atlanta placed Murphy on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left oblique, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy suffered the injury following a swing during Friday's win over the Phillies and had to be removed from the game. He'll now sit down for at least the next 10 days while Travis d'Arnaud takes over as Atlanta's starting catcher. Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and will serve as d'Arnaud's backup while Murphy is out.