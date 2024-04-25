Murphy (oblique) was able to catch bullpen sessions Tuesday and Wednesday but has yet to resume swinging a bat, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy's ability to throw at full strength while donning his full catching equipment represents a positive step forward in his recovery from a Grade 1 left oblique strain, but until he starts swinging the bat again, his return from the 10-day injured list shouldn't be viewed as imminent. The backstop has been on the shelf since March 30 with the injury.