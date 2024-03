Murphy has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Murphy landed on the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game with an injury suffered in Friday's opener, but an MRI has revealed a best-case scenario. He will be eligible for activation April 9, and while Murphy might not be ready at that time, it shouldn't be a lengthy absence. Travis d'Arnaud will be Atlanta's regular catcher while Murphy is out.