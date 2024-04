Murphy (oblique) has yet to resume swinging a bat, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy is a week removed from suffering a Grade 1 left oblique strain and is not feeling well enough yet to be cleared to swing. He is eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list on April 9, but it would appear highly unlikely that he will be ready by then. Travis d'Arnaud is filling in at catcher for Atlanta while Murphy is on the shelf.