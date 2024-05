Murphy (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The catcher has been out since Opening Day after suffering an oblique strain, and Atlanta has taken things slowly with him so far. Murphy now appears to be in the final stages of his recovery, but given the amount of time he's missed, his rehab assignment could last more than just a few days. Travis d'Arnaud will continue handling catching duties until Murphy returns, backed up by Chadwick Tromp.