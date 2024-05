Murphy went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

Seeing his first MLB action since Opening Day, Murphy hit fifth in the order and brought home Marcell Ozuna with a groundout in the seventh inning. With Ronald Acuna (knee) lost for the season, Atlanta needs Murphy to quickly regain the form that saw him set career highs with 21 homers and an .843 OPS in 2023.